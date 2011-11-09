Good Bye...: Thanks for Four Great Years!
I’ll just rip off the bandage: The New Gay is shutting down. It’s been a fun ride over the past four years. But the site grew so much and so quickly that our rag-tag group of volunteers couldn’t keep up with it. After wrangling with this issue for a while, we decided it was time to close up shop. So now, it’s on to other things.
Thank you to all of our volunteer contributors who have helped out over our run, and to all those who have read, commented, attended events, etc.
We’ll keep the site up as long as we can to act as a library of sorts, for all our old content that is still relevant to anyone questioning gay culture, but we won’t be producing any new content.
We have a limited supply of TNG T-shirts still available at a super discount of $13, priced to cover production and shipping costs.
For DC folks, Beat City will continue out from under the TNG banner. Check us out on Facebook to keep in touch with your beers, queers and rock & roll.
http://www.facebook.com/groups/beatcity/
Any further inquiries about The New Gay can be directed to me at meichler@thenewgay.net.
Thanks again!
–Michael
First time here? See what we're all about... Get involved... Send us a tip!...
Sad news! Best luck to all your contributors.
Sad day. I always enjoyed the posts, but, yes, I hope there are bigger and better things in the future for all of you! XO
The New Gay calls it quits….
The web site The New Gay has announced that it is shutting down. I saw its demise coming a while back, as articles other than “Song of the Day” slacked off. While I am sad to see TNG go, I believe t……
Great run, The New Gay. You’ll certainly be missed, but best of luck to you all!
Strangely the donation link is still up.
Thanks to the New Gay for housing my “Cynical And Southern” column for almost two years. I will sincerely miss working with you guys and I appreciate that you forced me to think harder and write better.
For those who enjoyed my writing I’m still writing for The Daily Loaf – find me on Facebook.
To all the writers and friends I made at TNG…let’s stay in touch.
This is a total disappointment. It’s incredibly sad and I wish I had time, savings, energy to somehow take it over or organize a movement to salvage it- sadly, that’s a dream.
you have something here and its magical.
Any chance of just doing a quarterly print mag?
It would free up time, put less pressure on constant updates and the need to be so local specific (let others do that on a local blog) yet still keep it alive in some way.
Have you talked to The Advocate or Out? someone related to a gay Halliburton will want to pick this up.
I guess if all these options have been considered, then there’s nothing else.
Thank you for an awesome ride.
Dan
P.S. I need to get a new shirt, it turned pink and shrunk in the wash…completely my fault (red sock).
Weeping… Thanks for all of your hard work over the past four years! You will be missed.
I can’t believe that a website for queers and fags lasted four years!
When are you peter puffers going to start a new website?
Hey peter puffers, why did you remove my last post?
Hi
Will somebody respond! I want to chat with you queers.
N
Very sad : (
Hi,
I’ve been coming here for a fair while and I think it fills a pretty important part of the spectrum, no pun intended.
Is there no one else to take it over?
I misses u New Gay. A lot.
Sad… why don’t you guys just let TNG sit dormant for a while? Until someone is willing to continue? Cost cannot be a factor: websites are so inexpensive to maintain if you don’t strive to have all the latest bells and whistles: content counts. Best wishes to you all…
thanks for everything.
XCP-Order products in christian louboutin sale store are free shipping.If you want to be more remarkable,do not miss it christian louboutin high boots. They are sexy and gorgeous christian louboutin pumps. Welcome old and new customers christian louboutin sandals, we will offer you the best service christian louboutin slingback.All shoes has been worked by good craftsman and christian louboutin bags for men by hand and this is the result of a careful selection. If you are engaged in the vogue or you want keep the same pace with the trend, christian louboutin evening could be your best choice.It is really nice of you to share the excellent shoes information to others. christian louboutin shoes is absolutely representative of fashion and recreation, christian louboutin 2012, became a matter of course the popular protagonist of the season christian louboutin ankle boots. We will try our best to satisfy you christian louboutin wedges.
I appreciate for your kind and generous sharing. Shop online at christian louboutin sale mall for a great selection of christian louboutin 2012, wedding shoes, evening christian louboutin ankle boots, boots and sandals for girls, women and men with free shopping on all orders.Welcome to luxury christian louboutin high boots online store.The best christian louboutin bags at best price, free delivery, easy returns & exchanges, 100% quality guarantee! Save 82% Off. Cheap christian louboutin evening makes a woman’s feet dazzle and shine even after the twelve strikes of midnight. Own a pair of stylish and wonderful christian louboutin flats is women’s lifetime pursuit. We offer christian louboutin pumps red bottom shoes online shopping by an elegant but easy way. Shopping online at discount price for red sole signature designer christian louboutin sandals, from christian louboutin sandals, christian louboutin pumps, christian louboutin wedges,christian louboutin slingback and christian louboutin boots.
christian louboutin sale is french hot brand in the world,We provide different kinds of christian louboutin usa. Choose the woman wearing louboutin slingback, often has realised that many men somehow to high-heeled shoes have deep interest, wear cheap christian louboutin sneakers can easily outright conquest many men, can easily get many men worship,can easily make many men excited.In fashionable arena occupies a place of christian louboutin ankle boot forever and always makes women fascination.christian louboutin pumps foot that one wipe enthusiastic red, no matter how plain clothes, they were unable to hide the hostess as fire the lively personality.christian louboutin sandals is fashionable and beautiful, recently new appearance of new women’s sandals, presenting an one colour profusion, design and material collocation also ingenuity, pretty, both restoring ancient ways, full of female lasting appeal, sweet call a person fondle admiringly.christian louboutin 2012 is fashionable and beautiful, recently new appearance of new women’s sandals, presenting an one colour profusion, design and material collocation also ingenuity, pretty, both restoring ancient ways, full of female lasting appeal, sweet call a person fondle admiringly.Delicate the luxury of girl for oneself of each clothes to acquire a pair of high heels to match, but always than a double take christian louboutin ankle boots to reality.A pair of shoes match different dress, you can mature, can also be lovely, shoes with a woman share experience, no matter you are in the life which stage, whether a portly figure or thin, christian louboutin sales store always with you.But this kind of pretty woman flavour, just a kind of thin with the christian louboutin high boots predraft high-heeled shoes peculiar patents.
christian louboutin sale sole design very clever, “catch” the selling point of sight let woman enchanted,sexy very narcissistic is frowsty coquettish,imagine a man to follow his sole after the line of sight of red,women must have is willing to pay. The identification of the “red sole degree is high,it’s another benefit is let female stars free advertising.See red christian louboutin pumps is,does not need to find the logo.christian louboutin sales red bottom shoe is the logo,highlights of the women’s gentle and lovely,beauty,and not make public mature sexy.Heel becoming larger and more and more high,once in christian louboutin boots,breast will natural standing,coxal radian will be more tightening become warped,on the vision strengthened the woman idiosyncratic,show lordosis of curved curve,natural after have woman flavour.Christian louboutin wedges with its own language,heels itself is a kind of culture. Louboutin wedges as a woman’s external wearing choice embodies her connotation,her taste,her pursuit of her life, understanding.Christian louboutin sandals is a woman’s life cannot resist temptation of summer follow sandal high is undoubtedly the most powerful-naked fiber foot,Dan red nutmeg, summer air fragrance in stimulating fashion masters of inspiration,the perfect cheap christian louboutin shoes,in people the envy of look in the eyes supports a pieces of living color.Delicate the luxury of girl for oneself of each clothes to acquire a pair of high heels to match, but always than a double take christian louboutin high boots to reality. A pair of shoes match different dress, you can mature,can also be lovely, shoes with a woman share experience, no matter you are in the life which stage, whether a portly figure or thin,louboutin pumps sale store always with you.christian louboutin wedges is not a mere extrinsic dress choose just.
Whether you are what kind of woman need to wear a pair of christian louboutin pumps on the red carpet,your choice,we are unable to intervene,but you should know that Mr.Bhutto’s name.christian louboutin shoes today has five stores in the United States,two in New York the rest of South Beach Plaza in Los Angeles,Las Vegas and Orange state,some christian louboutin sale stores are planning to open in the Bal harbour,Boston and Chicago.The famous U.S. talk show host Oprah Winfrey,christian louboutin sandals is an art,christian louboutin outlet,recent and famous director David Lynch co-operation,his collection of shoes do one called “Idol”exhibition.R &B singer Ciara,Jay-Z’s song with the lyrics of christian louboutin canada content. Red soled Christian Louboutin’s signature logo,highlighting women’s lovely,beautiful,quieter and mature sexy christian louboutin sale store favorite with a variety of bright colors,especially open-toed style won him favor with the soleNama red flag,the performance of a woman with high heels the sexiest,swaying side.No wonder so many stars are even willing to free to speak for him,showed off alone belong to the christian louboutin outlet’s style on the red carpet.Frenchman christian louboutin high boots world is absolutely impossible to ignore.It is a favorite of European and American actress!”Red shoes” to identify high,another advantage is that the female stars free advertising.See the red soles of christian louboutin uk,the fundamental need to find the logo.christian louboutin sales store has a beauty of the girl should have at least seven pairs of christian louboutin shoes,seven deadly sins,like a pair of fun, a pair to flirt,a pair of work wear, a pair of holiday with a pair for Spring Night time,a pair of never worn and a pair of you do not like to have one pair do not like shoes,you can remind ourselves not always perfect dress.
Unique perspective. My thanks for doing such a nice work. I will return here to find out more and recommend my neighbors about your page. blade and soul gold http://www.bladeandsoul-gold.us/
Hello There. I found your blog using msn.
This is an extremely well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also pay a visit this web site on regular basis to obtain updated from newest gossip.
This paragraph presents clear idea in support of the new people of blogging, that in fact
how to do running a blog.
It’s really a cool and helpful piece of info. I am satisfied that you just shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Wow, amazing weblog structure! How long have you ever been blogging for?
you made blogging glance easy. The overall look of your
website is magnificent, let alone the content material!
Hello! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My website looks weird when browsing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to resolve
this problem. If you have any suggestions, please
share. Thank you!
I comment when I especially enjoy a post on a site or if I have something
to contribute to the discussion. It’s a result of the fire communicated in the article
I read. And after this article The New Gay
[...] All The Fish: Two Gay Blogs Shut Down Posted by: Bridgette P. LaVictoire on November 14, 2011. The New Gay is shutting down. The site has been running for four years, but according to the statement on the site, they just [...]
Нey Тhere. Ӏ discovered your weblog ueing msn.
That iѕ a very smartly written article.
I will be sure to bookmark it and гeturn tо learn extra off yοur hеlpful info.
Thanks for the post. I wil definitely return.
My web-site: fort lauderdale plumbers eemax tankless electric heater
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading this post reminds me of my old room
mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this write-up to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Also visit my web page – generic viagra
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information.
Thanks for the post. I will certainly return.
On peut vous dire que ce n’est guère erroné !!!
Homemade for the purpose of Solution Gemstones Who are SuccessfulFormation regarding pebbles with the help is actually a renowned urological illness which may modify the individuals within almost any age. Boulders during renal system will be developed from many different chemical contaminants evident in typically the urine such as the crystals, oxalic uric acid, phosphorus, calcium and the like. The magnitude of your renal shot deviates within regularity provided by that relating to crushed ston
Their innovative designs, funky materials,
glitzy enhancements add to the glamour equation of the shoes.
The real question becomes what is going to you do after you, as being a young woman or perhaps a son, graduate from business school, to feature self-care and relaxation into your life.
You may neck tie a ceases suitable ribbon and bow to help improve looks for the headscarf.
2011 de rugby hollister outlet le sport tasse de café finale performances mulberry outlet store d’insertionFavoriser et encourager des groupes d’exercice. Les êtres humains sont des créatures sociales. Ils sont beaucoup plus susceptibles de subir un programme d’exercice si elles ont de la compagnie. La grande chose au sujet de la technologie dans cette journée et l’âge, est que beaucoup de choses peuvent être facilement mis à jour en utilisant hollister milano
cheap christian louboutin shoes…
The New Gay » Good Bye : Thanks for Four Great Years!…
christian louboutin outlet…
The New Gay » Good Bye : Thanks for Four Great Years!…
cheap christian louboutin…
The New Gay » Good Bye : Thanks for Four Great Years!…
the children decide to use to hi-tech as with living creature to water. mature persons might want to and also make the most of this and hand them over something intriguing and active to partner with. the best ways to mean routine is user-friendly,Gucci Scarf Real Fake Online, a tad too may well, you must be able to find an far on it without needing to read manuals or make puzzling home computer series previous to making use of it,Gucci Scarfs For Sale, taking water is a well-known way for elimin
I ddo not know if it’s just me or if everybody else encountering issues with your blog.
It appears as though some off the text on yur posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please
provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to
thgem as well? This may be a issue with my browser
because I’ve had this happen previously. Appreciate it
My blog; renovations of the heart
where to buy kettlebell weights…
The New Gay » Good Bye : Thanks for Four Great Years!…
nypress.com…
The New Gay » Good Bye : Thanks for Four Great Years!…
induction hobs vs gas…
The New Gay » Good Bye : Thanks for Four Great Years!…
webpage…
The New Gay » Good Bye : Thanks for Four Great Years!…
electric ovens and hobs package…
The New Gay » Good Bye : Thanks for Four Great Years!…
Star News writer Wu Bingzhao Han Hu Ren Jie the driving drunk a simple police as part of your investigation plan of action,outlet online woolrich,the method of visitor law enforcement officials after five applause consequence The law enforcement officials insisted everywhere in the alcohol why not try club set five a man get of all four google analytics provides simple police on responsibility make contact with violently. January 7th,woolrich outlet italia è affidabile,been transferred for
Vonni…
The New Gay » Good Bye : Thanks for Four Great Years!…
Veneice…
The New Gay » Good Bye : Thanks for Four Great Years!…
Bonuses…
The New Gay » Good Bye : Thanks for Four Great Years!…
5 Star hotels properties in dubai For sale…
The New Gay » Good Bye : Thanks for Four Great Years!…
Christian Louboutin 100mm Aranea…
The New Gay » Good Bye : Thanks for Four Great Years!…
Thanks for finally writing about > The New Gay
This web site truly has all of the information and facts
I wanted about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Recent Coments
Most Commented
Most Viewed - 30 Days