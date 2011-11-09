Good Bye...: Thanks for Four Great Years!

8 November 2011, 9:55 pm 54 Comments

I’ll just rip off the bandage: The New Gay is shutting down. It’s been a fun ride over the past four years. But the site grew so much and so quickly that our rag-tag group of volunteers couldn’t keep up with it. After wrangling with this issue for a while, we decided it was time to close up shop. So now, it’s on to other things.

Thank you to all of our volunteer contributors who have helped out over our run, and to all those who have read, commented, attended events, etc.

We’ll keep the site up as long as we can to act as a library of sorts, for all our old content that is still relevant to anyone questioning gay culture, but we won’t be producing any new content.

We have a limited supply of TNG T-shirts still available at a super discount of $13, priced to cover production and shipping costs.

For DC folks, Beat City will continue out from under the TNG banner. Check us out on Facebook to keep in touch with your beers, queers and rock & roll.

http://www.facebook.com/groups/beatcity/

Any further inquiries about The New Gay can be directed to me at meichler@thenewgay.net.

Thanks again!



–Michael