Song of the Day: Field Music, “(I Keep Thinking About) A New Thing”

1 November 2011, 11:00 am 18 Comments

Field Music broke their hiatus with a double album Measure that for all of it’s grand expectation wasn’t that bad of an album. The band are at it again. Next year will see the release of Plumb. Today we have a track from the album “(I Keep Thinking About) A New Thing.”



Field Music – (I Keep Thinking About) A New Thing by memphisindustries