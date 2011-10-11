Song of the Day: The Weeknd, “Initiation”

11 October 2011, 11:00 am No Comments

Two mixtapes in and The Weeknd has taken over the dark R&B genre that fellow partner in crime Drake established with last year’s Thank Me Later. Thursday took the Weeknd’s style forward and now we have a new track “Initiation” which is like every Weeknd track, as it is about sex, drugs and self-loathing with a dark beat that is equal parts witch-house and dark R&B but the noticeable difference is the way someone has a permanent finger on the pitch-shifter. Only a few times in the four minute jam are the vocals left alone, instead the vocals go from super low to super high in waves. Weeknd supposedly have another free mix slated for this year, and this very well could be on it.



The Weeknd – Initiation by The_Weeknd