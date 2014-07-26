Song of the Day: The Postelles, “White Night” & “123 Stop”

19 October 2011, 11:00 am One Comment

The Postelles have been kicking around the New York scene since 2008. They were signed to Capitol record, but during the time of the economic downfall and all the shit the American record labels were going through an album never surfaced. The band played key sets at CMJ, Bonnaroo, and SXSW while trying to tour as much as possible waiting for their big break. The band had secured an amazing producer in Albert Hammond Jr., of The Stoke,s to work on their tracks, and after waiting for almost a year their debut EP was released. All ready to tour the world with Interpol, the band was told that they were being let go from their major label, and their debut album suffered another blow. Now almost three years since first being scooped up by a major and existing as a band, The Postelles S/T debut album hit stores this past June. While most bands would feel the crushing blow and just discontinue, thank god the Postelles kept on going. Their debut is a throw-back 60′s Rock and Roll record that is fun and playful and sounds very British. It is no wonder that this year the band are touring decent sized venues with two of their British peers The Wombats and The Kooks. Their debut actually sounds like the American Kooks, and though they haven’t been featured in any Bud Lite Lime commercials you’ve probably heard their music featured on The Vampire Diaries, 90210 and most recently in the under-watched but incredibly fun (trust me it is one of my favorite shows on 2011) Revenge. Today we have two of the band’s most loved songs, “White Night” and “123 Stop” both TV staples and hopefully sounds of your fall. “White Night” is an easy rock song with call and response vocals and a danceable groove. “1 2 3 Stop” sound psalmist like a slowed down version of the Kook’s “Eddie’s Gun” but tit packs a catchy chorus all of it’s own. Check out the tracks and catch the band on tour with either The Wombats or the Kooks- you really can’t go wrong (Though most of those Kooks dates are sold-out).



The Postelles – ‘White Night’ by plus one



The Postelles – ’123 Stop’ by plus one

10/19 New York, NY Webster Hall (CMJ) w/ The Wombats

10/21 Washington, DC 9:30 Club ”

10/22 Brooklyn, NY Prospect Park-Rock ‘N Roll Marathon-free 10am set

10/22 Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brenda’s w/ The Wombats

10/24 Charlottesville, VA Jefferson Theater ”

10/25 Chapel Hill, NC Local 506 ”

10/26 Atlanta, GA The Loft ”

10/29 Houston, TX Fitzgerald’s ”

10/30 Austin, TX The Parish ”

11/1 Dallas, TX Granada Theater ”

11/2 Kansas City, MO Record Bar ”

11/4 Columbus, OH Outland on Liberty ”

11/5 Chicago, IL Subterranean ”

11/7 Minneapolis, MN The Varsity Theater ”

11/10 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom ”

11/11 Vancouver, BC The Venue ”

11/12 Seattle, WA Crocodile Cafe ”

11/15 Philadelphia, PA The Trocadero w/ The Kooks

11/16 New York, NY Webster Hall ”

11/17 New York, NY Webster Hall ”

11/19 Boston, MA House of Blues ”

11/20 Washington, DC 9:30 Club ”

11/22 Montreal, QC Club Soda ”

11/23 Toronto, ON Sound Academy ”

11/25 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall ”

11/26 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre ”

11/27 Uncasville, CT Wolf Den-Mohegan Sun Headlining

12/6 Los Angeles, CA Bootleg Theater “