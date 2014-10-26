Song of the Day: The Chromatics, “Kill For Love”

25 October 2011, 11:00 am 2 Comments

The Chromatics, once a sludgy noise band reinvented themselves as a italo-disco outfit with the amazing album Night Drive. Leader Johnny Jewel is also the founder of the label Italians Do It Better who are known for putting out amazing releases like label mate and italo fans Nite Jewel. The band has now finished their forth album Kill For Love and have posted a video for their first single to their Facebook page. The track is an amazing 80′s inspired love song that is more daytime listening then the late night adventures of their previous record. The track is notable more high-fi then their previous work. Check the video out below and be sure to look out for their album dropping next year.