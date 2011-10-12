Cities: Sneaky Sound System CD Giveaway
The New Gay has 5 copies of Sneaky Sound System’s new CD ‘From Here to Anywhere’ to give to you the reader!
TO ENTER:
In 1-2 sentences leave your best response to the following question:
“What one thing do you miss doing that you did ‘when you were young’?”
*Make sure to leave your actual email with your response or we won’t be able to contact you to let you know that you’ve won!
THE PRIZE:
1 of 5 copies of Sneaky Sound System’s new CD ‘From here to Anywhere’
THE TERMS:
This giveaway will run now through Wednesday, October 26th, 2011 at 6PM EST. At that time the staff of The New Gay will select our favorite responses and notify the winner by email. You will NOT be notified by email if you are not selected as a winners! THIS GIVEAWAY IS OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA ONLY!
MORE INFO:
I miss getting things for free. Kids always get to eat somewhere for free or get in somewhere for free or get a discount. I wont get this chance again until I’m like 70.
I miss having time to myself to do things like going on trips. Now that I’m an adult work is important and don’t get the time to go camping amusement parks etc. I miss those days
I miss spacing out and not having this “oh crap ive been spacing out” thought directly afterwards. its almost impossible to quite remember what it was like to just sit in the car, or at the dinner table, or in the living room and just think about nothing and anything for huge amounts of time, because now it just seems like such an inapropriate luxury to not do something with my time.
ahhhh, spacing out.
The think I miss is being able to stay up all night and go to work the next day looking god. Now it takes a couple days to recover…life and getting older
