Cities: Sneaky Sound System CD Giveaway

The New Gay has 5 copies of Sneaky Sound System’s new CD ‘From Here to Anywhere’ to give to you the reader!

TO ENTER:

In 1-2 sentences leave your best response to the following question:

“What one thing do you miss doing that you did ‘when you were young’?”

*Make sure to leave your actual email with your response or we won’t be able to contact you to let you know that you’ve won!

THE PRIZE:

1 of 5 copies of Sneaky Sound System’s new CD ‘From here to Anywhere’

THE TERMS:

This giveaway will run now through Wednesday, October 26th, 2011 at 6PM EST. At that time the staff of The New Gay will select our favorite responses and notify the winner by email. You will NOT be notified by email if you are not selected as a winners! THIS GIVEAWAY IS OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA ONLY!

MORE INFO:

FROM HERE TO ANYWHERE

the third album from acclaimed duo

SNEAKY SOUND SYSTEM

featuring the smash dance hit “We Love” with remixes by Bart B More, Pleasurekraft and more

plus new single “Big”

Available digitally October 18 from Modular Records