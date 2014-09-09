Weekend Preview: SF Weekend Preview: Occupying the Bay Area

13 October 2011, 6:13 pm 6 Comments

If you haven’t notice, people becoming increasingly upset and have been for some time. The cost of living is soaring with no increase in jobs, the government seems to run less and less on a democratic system while blatantly mixing capitalist money with politics and creates war on false accounts, sending son and daughters, sister and brothers, husband and wives off to war. So, if you see an Occupy camp in your area, take a second to listen and speak up!

Thursday, October 13

#OCCUPY The Mic – Oakland

Occupy Oakland will be having a FREE event where you can step to the mic and express your concerns, build with some like-minded folks, listen and be heard. Ideally they’ll have some organizers from the local event/protest/occupation in the house to answer questions and help you to be at least more informed if not more involved.

FREE, ALL AGES

Frank Ogawa Plaza

14th & Broadway (Downtown)

Oakland, CA

8:00pm – 11:00pm

Friday, October 14

HELLO WEEKEND at SOM w/ Shortkut, Dstrukt, Prince Aries and Boogie Brown

Party with the people from Hello Weekend this Friday and hear Hip -Hop, R&B, Soul, club classics, and future classics all night long by DJs Shortkut, Triple Threat, DSTRUKT, Prince Aries, and Boogie Brown.

5 before 11pm if on guest list, $10 all night