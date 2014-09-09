Weekend Preview: SF Weekend Preview: Occupying the Bay Area
If you haven’t notice, people becoming increasingly upset and have been for some time. The cost of living is soaring with no increase in jobs, the government seems to run less and less on a democratic system while blatantly mixing capitalist money with politics and creates war on false accounts, sending son and daughters, sister and brothers, husband and wives off to war. So, if you see an Occupy camp in your area, take a second to listen and speak up!
Thursday, October 13
Occupy Oakland will be having a FREE event where you can step to the mic and express your concerns, build with some like-minded folks, listen and be heard. Ideally they’ll have some organizers from the local event/protest/occupation in the house to answer questions and help you to be at least more informed if not more involved.
FREE, ALL AGES
Frank Ogawa Plaza
14th & Broadway (Downtown)
Oakland, CA
8:00pm – 11:00pm
Friday, October 14
HELLO WEEKEND at SOM w/ Shortkut, Dstrukt, Prince Aries and Boogie Brown
Party with the people from Hello Weekend this Friday and hear Hip -Hop, R&B, Soul, club classics, and future classics all night long by DJs Shortkut, Triple Threat, DSTRUKT, Prince Aries, and Boogie Brown.
5 before 11pm if on guest list, $10 all night
SOM-Bar
2925 16th Street @ South Van ness
San Francisco, CA
10:00pm – 2:00am
{EP}: Extended Play BAY AREA DJ BLOWOUT!
This month, Extended Play decided to turn it up a notch with an Extended Play Deejay BLOWOUT!!!!!!!!
Featuring: Ge-Ology, Patrick Wilson, Stephen Rigmaiden, Jayvi Velasco, LadyRyan, Nina Sol and of course your {EP} resident selectors DJ Cecil & Cali. They’ll be opening both rooms for your dancing pleasure and passing out doughnuts at 2AM.
FREE before 11, $10 after
Bench and Bar
510 17th St.
Oakland, CA
10:00pm – 3:00am
Saturday, October 15
Home Movie Day at OMCA will include the premiere of home movie treasures from the collection of the African American Museum and Library at Oakland (AAMLO). Renowned jazz musician Marcus Shelby will create an original score to accompany the films, performed by the Marcus Shelby Quintet. The films will be introduced by AAMLO Chief Curator Rick Moss and followed by a Q&A.
Oakland Museum of California
1000 Oak St
Oakland, CA
11:00am – 5:00pm
Sunday, October 16
MEGATRON MAN : Celebrating the life of Patrick Cowley
Join in on honoring visionary San Franciscan Patrick Cowley’s 61st Birthday. From 8 to 9pm hear some of Patrick’s unreleased basement tapes (lovingly transferred at Fantasy Studios by Josh Cheon). Josh and Robot Hustle follow with sets curated especially for the night including guests Sergio and Steve Fabus from Go Bang!
Holy Cow
1535 Folsom near 11th
San Francisco, CA
8:00pm – 2:00am
