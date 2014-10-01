Weekend Preview: SF Weekend Preview: Halloween Weekend Edition

27 October 2011, 10:18 pm 3 Comments

With the Occupy Oakland events earlier this week, we can see a major shift in the support of the world’s fight to change government, freedom, and the quality of human life. We commend those who have stepped up in the face of oppression and resisted anything less than what is one’s constitutional and human right. We also believe it is important for people to enjoy simple pleasures and celebrate. In the spirit of Halloween, we hope that this SF Weekend Preview, Halloween Edition brings some happiness and people together for a weekend of simple fun.

Thursday, October 27

HALLOWEEN! The Ballad of Michele Myers : OPENS TONIGHT thru SUNDAY!

Starring a bevy of local drag and performing artist talent, Halloween! The Ballad Of Michele Myers is musical parody of America’s obsession with slasher films mashed up with black comedy teen movies such as Heathers along with a heavy dash of one of TV’s scariest sitcoms from the 80s, The Facts of Life.

Tickets: $20, Students $15 or 1-800-838-3006

CounterPulse

1310 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA

8:00pm – 10:00pm

ROLLER DISCO @MIGHTY – HALLOWEEN EDITION!



Halloween is a week long SF tradition, so start the weekend early and break out your costumes show them off! Resident DJs Carey Kopp and Anthony Mansfield with special guest The GodFather will be throwing down old -school & classic disco all night on the Mighty roller rink. $5 skate rentals (all sizes available) or you can bring your own!

$5 at the door

119 Utah St.

San Francisco, CA

9:00pm – 2:00am

Friday, October 28

BOBBITO + Whooligan & Wonway at SOM. Halloween Weekend.

Join Bobbito aka Kool BoB Love (formerly known as DJ Cucumber Slice & Bobbito The Barber) returns to SOM. for a night of intimate dancing and incredible music; Soul /House/ Afro- beat/ Batucada, Cumbya/ b- girl & b- boy classics & dance. Costumes Welcomed.

21+, $5 Discount tickets

SOM.

2925 16th St.

San Francisco, CA

10:00 pm – 3:00 am

ESCAPE w/ B.A.S.S. Lady DJs Zita & Pam the Funkstress

Taking you on a funky & soulful musical journey featuring the B.A.S.S./Bay Area Sistah Sound Lady DJs Zita & Pam The Funkstress.

21+, No Cover

The Layover

1517 Franklin St.,

Oakland, CA

9:30pm – 2:00am

LES BEAUX presents The H0m0 Halloween Ball

Kick off your Halloweekend at this freaky fright fest at The 2nd Annual Homo Halloween Ball with DJs Kidd Sysko, Ms Jackson & Natalie Nuxx plus GoGo Girls Angelina + Ashley. Costume Contest with $100 cash prize hosted by Per Sia.

21+ w/ID., Discounted Pre-Sale Tickets Available

DNA Lounge

375 Eleventh Street

San Francisco, CA

9:00pm – 2:00am

Rocky Horror Halloween Show

Hey East Bay, get ready for a horrifyingly huge Rocky Horror Party! On Friday, October 28, BL Rocky will bring The Rocky Horror Picture Show to life in a mega-Halloween celebration!

All ages, $10.50 / $8 with student ID

Albany Twin

1115 Solano Avenue,

Albany, CA

11:30pm -2:30am

Saturday, October 29

Halloween Freakout!

Unleash your demons on the dancefloor amidst intergalactic costumed insanity, space funk, electro glam, and circuit bent pop featuring Planet Booty, Hottub DJ’s, Easystreet, The Glowing Stars.

21+, Presale Tickets

Cafe Du Nord

2170 Market Street

San Francisco, CA

8:30pm – 1:30am

Go BANG! With Glenn Rivera + Mattski + DJ Emils! COSTUME PARTY!

Disco freaks, art school boys & girls, drag queens & kings, boogie-heads, fierce dancers, flashy dressers, sexy girls, hot boys, DJs, dancers, photographers, artists, fashionistas; gay/straight/bi/tri/whateva! Bring your flashiest, trashiest, classiest, sexiest, craziest style; but bring an open mind, big smile…. Costumes strongly encouraged.

510 Larkin & Turk

San Francisco, CA

9:00pm – 3:00am

Uptown & Hubba Hubba Revue’s Halloween Bash 2011!

Experience haunted burlesque and titillating terrors with the amazing, bendable, posable Dolls of Doom, bump & grind with musical guests Los Shimmy Shakers & their SEXY Shakettes! and enter to win the cash-prize costume contest.

21 & Up w/I.D., 12 before 9:30PM, $15 after 9:30PM

The Uptown Club

1928 Telegraph Ave,

Oakland, CA

9:00pm - 1:30am

thePeople Halloween Costume Ball featuring DJ Cali

A perfect place for a Halloween celebration, because its always been a place to show a side of yourself that you normally keep hidden. And, like Halloween, dancing is a way to explore the spirits waiting in the dark to be discovered.

$5 before 11 / $10 after

The New Parish

579 18th Street

Oakland, CA