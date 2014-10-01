Weekend Preview: SF Weekend Preview: Halloween Weekend Edition
Event Details: SF Weekend Preview: Halloween Weekend Edition - :
With the Occupy Oakland events earlier this week, we can see a major shift in the support of the world’s fight to change government, freedom, and the quality of human life. We commend those who have stepped up in the face of oppression and resisted anything less than what is one’s constitutional and human right. We also believe it is important for people to enjoy simple pleasures and celebrate. In the spirit of Halloween, we hope that this SF Weekend Preview, Halloween Edition brings some happiness and people together for a weekend of simple fun.
Thursday, October 27
HALLOWEEN! The Ballad of Michele Myers : OPENS TONIGHT thru SUNDAY!
Starring a bevy of local drag and performing artist talent, Halloween! The Ballad Of Michele Myers is musical parody of America’s obsession with slasher films mashed up with black comedy teen movies such as Heathers along with a heavy dash of one of TV’s scariest sitcoms from the 80s, The Facts of Life.
Tickets: $20, Students $15 or 1-800-838-3006
CounterPulse
1310 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA
8:00pm – 10:00pm
ROLLER DISCO @MIGHTY – HALLOWEEN EDITION!
Halloween is a week long SF tradition, so start the weekend early and break out your costumes show them off! Resident DJs Carey Kopp and Anthony Mansfield with special guest The GodFather will be throwing down old -school & classic disco all night on the Mighty roller rink. $5 skate rentals (all sizes available) or you can bring your own!
$5 at the door
119 Utah St.
San Francisco, CA
9:00pm – 2:00am
Friday, October 28
BOBBITO + Whooligan & Wonway at SOM. Halloween Weekend.
Join Bobbito aka Kool BoB Love (formerly known as DJ Cucumber Slice & Bobbito The Barber) returns to SOM. for a night of intimate dancing and incredible music; Soul /House/ Afro- beat/ Batucada, Cumbya/ b- girl & b- boy classics & dance. Costumes Welcomed.
21+, $5 Discount tickets
SOM.
2925 16th St.
San Francisco, CA
10:00 pm – 3:00 am
ESCAPE w/ B.A.S.S. Lady DJs Zita & Pam the Funkstress
Taking you on a funky & soulful musical journey featuring the B.A.S.S./Bay Area Sistah Sound Lady DJs Zita & Pam The Funkstress.
21+, No Cover
The Layover
1517 Franklin St.,
Oakland, CA
9:30pm – 2:00am
LES BEAUX presents The H0m0 Halloween Ball
Kick off your Halloweekend at this freaky fright fest at The 2nd Annual Homo Halloween Ball with DJs Kidd Sysko, Ms Jackson & Natalie Nuxx plus GoGo Girls Angelina + Ashley. Costume Contest with $100 cash prize hosted by Per Sia.
21+ w/ID., Discounted Pre-Sale Tickets Available
DNA Lounge
375 Eleventh Street
San Francisco, CA
9:00pm – 2:00am
Hey East Bay, get ready for a horrifyingly huge Rocky Horror Party! On Friday, October 28, BL Rocky will bring The Rocky Horror Picture Show to life in a mega-Halloween celebration!
All ages, $10.50 / $8 with student ID
Albany Twin
1115 Solano Avenue,
Albany, CA
11:30pm -2:30am
Saturday, October 29
Unleash your demons on the dancefloor amidst intergalactic costumed insanity, space funk, electro glam, and circuit bent pop featuring Planet Booty, Hottub DJ’s, Easystreet, The Glowing Stars.
21+, Presale Tickets
Cafe Du Nord
2170 Market Street
San Francisco, CA
8:30pm – 1:30am
Go BANG! With Glenn Rivera + Mattski + DJ Emils! COSTUME PARTY!
Disco freaks, art school boys & girls, drag queens & kings, boogie-heads, fierce dancers, flashy dressers, sexy girls, hot boys, DJs, dancers, photographers, artists, fashionistas; gay/straight/bi/tri/whateva! Bring your flashiest, trashiest, classiest, sexiest, craziest style; but bring an open mind, big smile…. Costumes strongly encouraged.
San Francisco, CA
9:00pm – 3:00am
Uptown & Hubba Hubba Revue’s Halloween Bash 2011!
Experience haunted burlesque and titillating terrors with the amazing, bendable, posable Dolls of Doom, bump & grind with musical guests Los Shimmy Shakers & their SEXY Shakettes! and enter to win the cash-prize costume contest.
21 & Up w/I.D., 12 before 9:30PM, $15 after 9:30PM
The Uptown Club
1928 Telegraph Ave,
Oakland, CA
9:00pm - 1:30am
thePeople Halloween Costume Ball featuring DJ Cali
A perfect place for a Halloween celebration, because its always been a place to show a side of yourself that you normally keep hidden. And, like Halloween, dancing is a way to explore the spirits waiting in the dark to be discovered.
$5 before 11 / $10 after
The New Parish
579 18th Street
Oakland, CA
10:00pm – 2:00am
Sunday, October 30
MATTACHINE SF Halloween Dance Party w/ John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin
Mattachine’s been packing the dance floor and overflowing onto the sidewalk at the West Village bar Julius’—the very bar where members of the Mattachine Society, the country’s first gay-rights, pinko-commie organization, demanded a drink in 1964 to fight against the city’s “no service for known homosexuals” law. Now they’re taking MATTACHINE on the road, promoting ethical homosexual culture everywhere.
$7/$5 in costume
El Rio
3158 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA
3:00pm – 9:00pm
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
Check out SPECTRA’s event feature for thePeople’s at Vimeo.com/spectrasf
http://vimeo.com/30567400
First time here? See what we're all about... Get involved... Send us a tip!...
That is a good tip particularly to those new to
the blogosphere. Simple but very accurate information…
Thank you for sharing this one. A must read post!
to handle japan breach connected Nanjing, present in mid-July 1937, The towards the south presented the foriegn their child hidden as a staff member of your budget of india, usually the refugees sneaked included Nanjing. the uses several types of romantic relationships, each of our account manager Yuan, manager of the national governing administration soon assistant erosion of family not to mention overseas affairs hermes birkin sale Huang Chun Huang Sheng, Deputy important of the introduction o
To do this, connect a working monitor to your computer. Thank you all for watching and good luck with this project.. He liked ‘em young, and she liked, well, what every straight teenage girl on the planet liked. Develop a goal and follow hermes handbags outlet a process. In addition, will expand its Munich headquarters and has opened its Berlin office. Believe me this is the future son, I know this because I do digital modelling myself and this is basically the next step in digital sculpting thr
Recent Coments
Most Commented
Most Viewed - 30 Days