Weekend Preview: SF Weekend Preview: “All The Leaves Are Brown…”
Event Details: SF Weekend Preview: "All The Leaves Are Brown..." - :
The weather is cooling down (finally), Fall is actually settling in and the holiday season is gearing up. Next weekend will be Halloween, what are you going to be (we guess Amy Winehouse will be popular this year)? Before you decided, check out these events for Theophilus London @ popscene, the Pedal Fest Bike Party and the 2 year Anniversary of the Golden State Slam.
Thursday, October 20
Theophilus London live @ popscene
“Thanks to a number of artists (not excluding Jay-Z), rap feels new again in 2011. And the 24 year-old Theophilus London is one of the biggest reasons for this….” Catch the Trinidad-born, Brooklyn-raised rapper with popscene DJs on decks.
18+, Advance tickets
Friday, October 21
‘The 45 Sessions’ V.20 W/ DJs J-Boogie and Mr. E
DJ J-Boogie with Aima The Dreamer, celebrating the release of his brand new 7″ release in collaboration with OM Records, FTC and Recordbreakin’. Aima The Dreamer will also be joining J-Boogie for a strictly 45 based performance. Along with your resident DJs Platurn, E Da Boss, and Enki.
OLDiES NiGHT Ghost Rave with WAM BAM ASHLEYANNE
Get down with some serious nastiness at the Oldies Night Ghost Rave as they play some 45′s straight from hell & heaven. Featuring the baddass & beautiful Wam Bam Ashleyanne with residents Primo & Fancy Daniel. Make sure to dress like a ghost!
The Knockout
3223 Mission
San Francisco, Ca
9:00pm – 2:00am
Saturday, October 22
Bike Party is teaming up with PedalFest, SJ Bike Party, and SF Bike Party for an all bay 18 mile party on wheels. Consider it your second (Or third or fourth) chance to get down with Bike Party crews from all over the bay this weekend! Meet the Bike Party at 5 in the plaza at Jack London Square, and expect roll out time to be 5:30 and follow the Route.
Jack London Square
5:00pm – 10:00pm
Sunday, October 23
The 2 Year Anniversary of the Golden State Slam Featuring THE BOOM GIRLS!!
For over 23 months, they’ve prided ourselves on not only being the best open mic venue but most active in the community. The RZA, GZA, Ghostface (Tamara Blue), Nikki Blak, Simply Kat, Judy Holiday & Jimetta Rose will be in the house performing together! There will also have a special All Open Mic featuring some of the hottest poets in the Bay & Beyond hosted by D’Dra White and musical soundtrack provided by DJ Exquisit.
$8-$10
The Grand Lake Coffee House
First time here? See what we're all about... Get involved... Send us a tip!...