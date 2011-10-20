Weekend Preview: SF Weekend Preview: “All The Leaves Are Brown…”

20 October 2011, 7:16 pm No Comments

The weather is cooling down (finally), Fall is actually settling in and the holiday season is gearing up. Next weekend will be Halloween, what are you going to be (we guess Amy Winehouse will be popular this year)? Before you decided, check out these events for Theophilus London @ popscene, the Pedal Fest Bike Party and the 2 year Anniversary of the Golden State Slam.

Thursday, October 20

Theophilus London live @ popscene

“Thanks to a number of artists (not excluding Jay-Z), rap feels new again in 2011. And the 24 year-old Theophilus London is one of the biggest reasons for this….” Catch the Trinidad-born, Brooklyn-raised rapper with popscene DJs on decks.

18+, Advance tickets

POPSCENE @ Rickshaw Stop: 155 Fell St San Francisco, CA 10:00pm – 2:00am

Friday, October 21

‘The 45 Sessions’ V.20 W/ DJs J-Boogie and Mr. E

DJ J-Boogie with Aima The Dreamer, celebrating the release of his brand new 7″ release in collaboration with OM Records, FTC and Recordbreakin’. Aima The Dreamer will also be joining J-Boogie for a strictly 45 based performance. Along with your resident DJs Platurn, E Da Boss, and Enki.