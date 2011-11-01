Song of the Day: Phantogram, “Don’t Move”

13 October 2011, 11:00 am One Comment

Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter are better known as the electro-pop duo Phantogram. The band released their debut LP Eyelid Movies last year and it instantly became the soundtrack of late nights and episodes of Gossip Girl and other trendy CW shows. “Mouth Full Of Diamonds” dark electro captivated the hearts of indie-mindied kids with a love of the dance floor, but one thing you could never call the group is sunny. On 11/1 the group will release a mini-LP Nightlife and today we have the album’s first single. “Don’t’ Move” is unlike the band’s debut as it is a straight-up pop song. The track has a beat that is remittent of UK basked producer Star Slinger with it’s cut up samples blending horns and a vocal bit slashed to hell. Barthel’s vocals have an added echo and reverb making them more dreamy and chill-wave then Eyelid Movie’s darker gritty tone.

Right click to download “Don’t Move.”