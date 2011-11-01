Washington DC: Metronomy/Class Actress

18 October 2011, 2:00 pm 16 Comments

UK’s Metronomy are a TNG favorite and they are currently on tour supporting their third album The English Riviera. In between their stellar Night Out and thie new album the band lost a member but gained two more adding to their awesome live set up. Not only is their live show going to be amazing but they are also on tour with the amazing Class Actress. If you are in DC this Saturday this is the show to attend. Plus after the show, Mixtape, DC’s best, biggest and hottest gay dance party will be taking over the club. If that didn’t excite you to buy a ticket i don’t know what else I can say. How about listening to some tunes?