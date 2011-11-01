18 October 2011, 2:00 pm 16 Comments
Washington DC: Metronomy/Class Actress
This post was submitted by Rohan
Event Details: Metronomy/Class Actress - Rock and Roll Hotel: Saturday, October 22
UK’s Metronomy are a TNG favorite and they are currently on tour supporting their third album The English Riviera. In between their stellar Night Out and thie new album the band lost a member but gained two more adding to their awesome live set up. Not only is their live show going to be amazing but they are also on tour with the amazing Class Actress. If you are in DC this Saturday this is the show to attend. Plus after the show, Mixtape, DC’s best, biggest and hottest gay dance party will be taking over the club. If that didn’t excite you to buy a ticket i don’t know what else I can say. How about listening to some tunes?
Huge fan of Metronomy! I’ve listening to them in my car on continuous play. The English Riviera has been one of my personal favorites of the year start to finish.
