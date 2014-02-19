28 October 2011, 11:00 am 12 Comments
Song of the Day: Keep Shelly In Athens, “DIY”
This post was submitted by Rohan
Keep Shelly in Athens is a Grecian duo with mad blog hype. Their first 12″ came on Forest Family Records, the label helmed by Gorilla Vs Bear, and the hype didn’t stop there. Countless music magus have featured the band with their sexy laid back sound mixing Balearic and down-tempo electronic. Today we have a new track from the band on the eve of their US debut. “DIY” is a sultry track that is perfect for late nights or long drives. The brooding piano mixes well with the well placed horn hits. Take a listen and keep on the look out for more from this band. Also check out their tour dates in the image.
