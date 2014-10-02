Song of the Day: Joker, “The Vision (Let Me Breathe)” Ft. Jessie Ware & Freddie Gibbs

12 October 2011, 11:00 am One Comment

Last week I dropped a tune by Jessie Ware who has had an incredible year after being featured on SBTRKT tracks and her commanding presence on another dustup track “The Vision (Let Me Breathe)” by Joker. Joker whose debut album for 4AD drops November 8th is an amazing twelve track record made up up singles like “My Trance Girl” and “Tron” with new bangers like “Lost” and “On My MInd.” “The Vision” is an immediate standout, and Ware absolutely nails the song. I mean you feel her when se says she can “play big on her own.” Joker has just released an alternative version of the highlight featuring up and coming rapper Freddie Gibbs. This new version gives Gibbs Ware’s second verse but still bangs like the original. Take a listen below and peep The Vision when it drops November 8th.

Right click to download “The Vision (Let Me Breathe).”