7 October 2011
Song of the Day: Jessie Ware, “Strangest Feeling”
Tags: jessie ware, joker, SBRTK, Song of the Day
Jessie Ware is best known for her breakout tracks on SBTRKT’s record and her lead on Joker’s “The Vision (Let Me Breathe)“, but all of that is changing. Ware is taking her act solo and she has released her first single “Strangest Feeling.” The cut is moody post-dubstep UK Funky of the likes of the fantastic and slept on Katy B record. The track starts slow but then blasts in the later part and is sure to launch a thousand remixes in the future.
