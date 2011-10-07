Song of the Day: Jessie Ware, “Strangest Feeling”

7 October 2011, 11:00 am No Comments

Jessie Ware is best known for her breakout tracks on SBTRKT’s record and her lead on Joker’s “The Vision (Let Me Breathe)“, but all of that is changing. Ware is taking her act solo and she has released her first single “Strangest Feeling.” The cut is moody post-dubstep UK Funky of the likes of the fantastic and slept on Katy B record. The track starts slow but then blasts in the later part and is sure to launch a thousand remixes in the future.



Strangest Feeling by JessieWare