Song of the Day: Jessie and The Toy Boys, “Let’s Get Naughty”

Jessie and The Toy Boys, the outfit for singer Jessie Malakouti, have been having quite a year. Their first single “Push It” became a mild success and after successful roars with Britney Spears and a stint on the Identity Fest Jessie is prepping her first full length. Which bring suss to “Let’s Get Naughty.” On the surface this is another Lady Gaga, Dev, insert pop star here inspired song. I’m sure some will hate on this for the sophomoric lyrics but it is a fun tune. Be sure to check out her debut album This is How Rumors Start out next year.