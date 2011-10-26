Song of the Day: Guided By Voices, “The Unsinkable Fats Domino”

26 October 2011, 11:00 am No Comments

Guided By Voices announced that their Hopscotch date this year would be the last time you could see the 93-96 line-up or “classic” band together live. Right before the band were set to play their second last show ever the band announced a new GBV album recorded by the class line up for release next January. Of course the internet freaked out. GBV haven’t been much of a heavy hitting band since the early days and now after a few tepid records (2004′s Half Smiles for the Decomposed was just alight) and a hell of a lot of Pollard releases (including three AMAZING Boston Spaceships albums and one lengthy but rewarding double album) GBV are back doing what they do best. Today we have just shy of two minutes from GBV with a new tune from their 2012 release Let’s Go Eat The Factory. “The Unskinable Fats Domino” is a tune that could’ve been written at any time and it could easily fit on any of their classic albums. That is a testament to Pollard’s amazing song-writing and the band’s superb skill.

Right click to download “The Unsinkable Fats Domino.”