Song of the Day: Grimes, “Oblivion”

17 October 2011

Claire Boucher aka Grimes has been riding the hype of her first two LPs and her split LP with D’Eon as well as a national tour supporting Lykkle Li and next year she is sure to be break out star when her highly anticipated LP Visions is released. Grimes created the record on GarageBand, but one listen to debut single “Oblivion” you can’t tell. The darkwave electro track is as great a single as “Vanessa” as Boucher’s vocals are in a constant state of falsetto recalling a child’s voice. Grimes may never become a pop star on the level of Katy Perry, but “Oblivion” deserves a bid for a CW soundtrack (that was not a diss BTW).

Right click to download “Oblivion.”

(via Gorilla Vs Bear)