Song of the Day: Future of The Left, Your Friend Polymers”

20 October 2011, 11:00 am 17 Comments

Future of The Left haven’t released any music since 2009, but they haven’t been entirely unproductive. The three piece lost a member then added two new ones and have been experimenting with their sound to get everything right. Now we have a new song “Polymers Are Forever” to be released on a new EP. The loud chugging track has the ferocious attitude of earlier tracks like “You Need Satan More Than He Needs You.”

Future of the Left – ‘Polymers are Forever’ by Xtra Mile Recordings