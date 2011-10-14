Song of the Day: Drake, “Make Me Proud” Ft. Nicki Minaj

14 October 2011, 11:00 am No Comments

Drake’s Take Care was supposed to be released on his birthday October 24th, but like all good (and bad) rap albums it got delayed. No big deal, as it was only a couple of weeks, November 15, and if we are to believe the Canadian raper, it was because of sample clearance. He didn’t want us to go without hearing everything he;s created- so that’s nice. And Drake has been very forward with reeling music from the album and it’s subsequent deluxe edition all year, so it isn’t like dude has left us hanging. Anyways, Drake premiered a new track from the highly anticipated album on Funkmaster Flex’s radio show just last night. The track, “Make Me Proud” features Nicki Minaj in full hash-tag rap form (“I’m a star/ sheriff badge” “double d up ho/ Dolly Part’”) as well as some sick laid back rhymes from Drake. The murky beat feels like a continuation of the beats from Drake’s debut and it is a good thing. With all the rappers going electro it is nice to see someone with beats practically unheard of on modern rap radio.