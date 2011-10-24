Song of the Day: Charli XCX, “Nuclear Seasons”

21 October 2011, 11:00 am 10 Comments

Charli XCX released on of 2011′s best singles with “Stay Away” and now she is back with another new single “Nuclear Seasons.” The 17 year old goth-pop star has been really making a name for herself this year. With the rise of Zola Jesus (who are playing tonight in DC!!!!!!!!!!!!) and Niki & The Dove, Charli XCX has finally found a foothold after her first single, three years ago, fluttered out. “Nuclear Seasons” is one part Zola Jesus and another Marina and the Diamonds. The up-beat pop track has all of the dramatic flair of Nika and Marina while still being an instant earworm. We are sure to hear more from Charli so keep your ears to the internet.

Right click to download “Nuclear Seasons.”