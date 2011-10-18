Song of the Day: Bleached, “Searching Through The Past”

18 October 2011, 11:00 am No Comments

Mika Miko broke up last year and they have been sorely missed. Their intense live shows and telephone mic were amazing, but don’t fear the sister duo Jessica and Jennifer Calvin have a new project Bleached. Bleached isn’t as punk and loud as Mika Miko but a garage girl-group inspired band like the Vivian Girls or Frankie Rose. “Searching Through The Past” is their second single for Suicide Squeeze and it is a bouncy tack that recalls Hunx and his Punx with more pomp. They are playing CMJ this week, so if you are attending the fest check them out.



Bleached, “Searching Through The Past” by The FADER

10/19 – Noisey.com Showcase – Santos Party House

10/19 – Lost Angeles Showcase – Cake Shop

10/22 – Village Voice/Panache Showcase – Cake Shop

10/22 – Panache Showcase – Public Assembly